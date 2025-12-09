Pakistan, Indonesia ink several MoUs

Pakistan and Indonesia have signed seven Memorandums of Understanding and Agreements to further enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The signing ceremony, held in Islamabad today, was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The MoUs and agreements include cooperation in higher education, a grant program for Indonesian state scholarships, facilitation of business development for small and medium enterprises, collaboration between national archives, narcotics control and cooperation in preventing and combating illicit drug trafficking, cooperation in Halal trade and certification, and cooperation in the field of health.

Later, addressing a joint press stakeout, the Prime Minister assured to work collectively with the Indonesian President to achieve the targets set for collaboration in different fields.

Referring to the bilateral trade of 4.5 billion dollars which is largely in favour of Indonesia, the Prime Minister said the two sides have discussed to take collective measures to balance the trade through exports of agriculture products and IT services from Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will also send its doctors, dentists, medical professionals and other related experts to Indonesia to fulfill its requirements in the field of medicine.

The Prime Minister noted that our relations span over seventy-five years with the visit of the Indonesian President coinciding with the anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. He expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to celebrate this occasion in a befitting manner.

The Prime Minister recalled that Indonesia stood by Pakistan like a rock wall in our 1965 war with a neighbouring country. He said this will be remembered by the people of Pakistan for all times to come.

Shehbaz Sharif was confident that the visit of the Indonesian President would take the brotherly relations to a much higher level. He emphasized that they would work together to promote progress and peace, not only for their own countries but for the entire region.