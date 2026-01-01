Pakistan records 5.6% inflation in December 2025

ISLAMABAD: Consumer Price Index (CPI)–based inflation eased to 5.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in December 2025, down from 6.1 percent in November 2025, though higher than 4.1 percent recorded in December 2024, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Thursday.

According to the latest PBS data, urban CPI inflation rose 5.8 percent YoY in December 2025, compared to 6.1 percent in the previous month and 4.4 percent in December 2024.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, urban inflation declined 0.4 percent, against an increase of 0.5 percent in November 2025 and a decrease of 0.1 percent in December 2024.

Rural CPI inflation increased 5.4 percent YoY in December 2025, down from 6.3 percent in November 2025 but higher than 3.6 percent in December 2024. On an MoM basis, it fell 0.6 percent, compared to an increase of 0.2 percent in the previous month and 0.3 percent in December 2024.

Meanwhile, Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation rose 2.5 percent YoY in December 2025, lower than the 4.2 percent increase recorded in both November 2025 and December 2024. On an MoM basis, SPI inflation declined 0.8 percent, compared to an increase of 0.4 percent a month earlier and 0.8 percent in December 2024.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation increased 0.6 percent YoY in December 2025, compared to 1.1 percent in the previous month and 1.9 percent in December 2024. On an MoM basis, WPI fell 0.9 percent, against a decline of 0.2 percent in November 2025 and 0.4 percent in December 2024.

The Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy (NFNE) urban increased by 6.9% on (YoY) basis in December 2025 as compared to 6.6% of the previous month and 8.1% in December 2024.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.5% in December 2025 as compared to 0.3% in previous month and an increase of 0.2% in the corresponding month of last year (December 2024).

In rural areas, NFNE core inflation increased 8.1 percent YoY in December 2025, slightly lower than 8.2 percent in November 2025 and well below 10.7 percent in December 2024. On an MoM basis, it rose 0.6 percent, compared to 0.5 percent in the previous month and 0.6 percent in December 2024.