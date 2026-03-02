Inflation rises to 7% in February 2026: PBS

ISLAMABAD: Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rose to 7% year-on-year (YoY) in February 2026, up from 5.8% in January 2026 and 1.5% in February 2025, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the latest PBS figures, urban CPI inflation increased by 6.8% YoY in February 2026, compared to 5.8% in the previous month and 1.8% in February 2025.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, urban inflation rose by 0.3% in February 2026, against a 0.2% increase in January and a 0.7% decline in February last year.

Rural CPI inflation stood at 7.3% YoY in February 2026, up from 5.8% in January and 1.1% in February 2025. On a MoM basis, rural inflation increased by 0.3% in February, compared to a 0.6% rise in the previous month and a 1.1% decline in February 2025.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) recorded a 4.8% YoY increase in February 2026, compared to 3.3% in January and a decline of 0.2% in February 2025. On a monthly basis, SPI decreased by 0.1% in February 2026, following a 0.8% decline in January and a 1.6% drop in February last year.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rose by 1.0% YoY in February 2026, compared to a 0.2% increase in the previous month and a 0.7% decline in February 2025. On a MoM basis, WPI increased by 0.7% in February, reversing a 0.2% decrease in January, while it had declined by 0.2% in the same month last year.

Core inflation, measured by non-food, non-energy (NFNE) items in urban areas, increased by 7.1% YoY in February 2026, slightly lower than 7.2% in January and 7.8% in February 2025. On a MoM basis, urban core inflation rose by 0.2%, compared to a 1.0% increase in the previous month and a 0.3% rise in February last year.

In rural areas, core inflation remained unchanged at 8.3% YoY in February 2026, compared to January, but was lower than 10.4% recorded in February 2025. On a MoM basis, rural core inflation increased by 0.4% in February, compared to 1.1% in January and 0.4% in the corresponding month last year.