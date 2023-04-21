Pakistan inflation shatters all records, climbs to 47.23pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.51pc to jump to an all-time high of 47.23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for the week ending on April 19.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the increase was mainly driven by soaring food prices, which caused a 0.51% rise in short-term inflation on a week-on-week basis.

During the week under review, the prices of 29 items increased, eight decreased and 14 remained stable.

During the week under review, the items whose prices increased the most compared to the previous year were Cigarettes, Wheat Flour, Tea Lipton, Diesel, Potatoes, Bananas, Eggs, Petrol, Rice, Basmati Broken (87.30%), Rice Irri-6/9 (83.52%), Pulse Moong (68.94%), Bread and Pulse Mash.

PBS data noted a decrease in the prices of Tomatoes and Chilies Powdered.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures monthly inflation, surged to 35.37% YoY in March.

