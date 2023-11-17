Pakistan inks agreement to export manpower to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Overseas Employment Corporation (POEC) and NESMA & Partners, a leading contracting company in Saudi Arabia, signed an agreement for the export of Pakistani manpower to the Kingdom, ARY News reported on Friday.

The agreement was signed at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The POEC is a government agency responsible for the recruitment and deployment of Pakistani workers abroad. NESMA & Partners is a leading Saudi Arabian construction company with a portfolio of mega-projects in the kingdom.

The agreement marks a pivotal collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, paving the way for the export of a substantial Pakistani manpower to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious infrastructure and development goals.

This agreement will provide Pakistani workers with the opportunity to showcase their expertise and contribute to the success of these critical infrastructure projects.

The development came after a meeting Special Assistant to Prime Minister Jawad Sohrab Malik and NESMA & Partners CEO, Samer Essam Abdul Samad.

During the meeting, Jawad Sohrab Malik expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to Samer Essam Abdul Samad and NESMA & Partners for their unwavering commitment to hiring Pakistani manpower.

Riyadh: MOU signed between Overseas Employment Corporation @OEC_Pakistan & @NesmaPartners. A significant export potential for thousands of our manpower worker export to the KSA. CEO NESMA, Samer Essam Abdul Samad affirmed his intention to effect closer collaboration & engagement.… pic.twitter.com/nbwqlf79MC — Jawad Sohrab (@JawadSohrab) November 16, 2023

He highlighted the exceptional reputation of Pakistani workers for their dedication and hard work.

The agreement is expected to create significant job opportunities for Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia. It will also help to strengthen the economic ties between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Mr Ahmad Farooq, Director-General of the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), and the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, along with community welfare attachés.

Saudi Arabia is home to the largest number of Pakistani expats and is the biggest contributor to remittance inflows into the country.