Pakistan strengthens digital connectivity with installation of new submarine cable system

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strengthened its global digital connectivity with the deployment of the new submarine cable system linking Pakistan to countries between Singapore and France.

According to the Ministry of Information Technology, the high-capacity fibre network has the capacity of 100 terabytes per second and will provide one of the lowest-latency routes between Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Western Europe.

Under this deployment, Pakistan’s international bandwidth capacity has been expanded while support enhanced for cloud services, data centres, fintech, e-commerce, streaming, and the broader digital economy.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced that the repair work on the repeater installed in the submarine cable has been completed.

Earlier, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) warned internet users that connectivity may slow down or face temporary disruption for up to 18 hours due to maintenance work on the country’s undersea communication network.

According to PTCL, operations on the affected segment of the cable have been fully restored after the maintenance work was completed. The speed is internet and connectivity across the country are restored.

However, despite the completion of repairs, internet services continue to experience sluggish performance in Karachi, where users are still facing difficulties in uploading and downloading content on various social media platforms, officials and users reported.