Pakistan Institute of Education hosts Inaugural Research Advisory Group meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) successfully convened the inaugural meeting of its newly established Research Advisory Group (RAG) today at the PIE Auditorium.

This landmark event was a collaborative effort with the FCDO-funded Data and Research in Education – Research Consortium (DARE-RC), led by Oxford Policy Management (OPM) in

partnership with Aga Khan University’s Institute for Education Development (AKU-IED) and Sightsavers International.

The day commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by an inaugural address by Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani. In his address, he emphasised the critical role of RAG in providing valuable insights and identifying potential research areas supported by data and research evidence, particularly in light of the Education Emergency declared by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya provided an introduction to PIE, highlighting its role as a premier “Think Tank” that supports policy formulation through evidence-based research. Dr. Soroya appreciated and acknowledged the role of FCDO and DARE-RC in the establishment of Research Agenda Group – he said, this initiative underscores PIE’s commitment to strengthening the quality and impact of educational research in Pakistan. By harnessing the expertise of the newly formed RAG, PIE is poised to make significant strides in informing effective educational policies and fostering positive change within the country’s educational landscape.

Dr. Jamila Razzaq, Director Research of DARE-RC, shared expectations from RAG,

emphasising its role in facilitating collaboration between PIE and various universities and research institutions. She said, “The Research Advisory Group is uniquely positioned to translate inputs from diverse partners into a national research agenda for improving education policy in Pakistan.

This group will strengthen linkages between PIE and relevant partners to ensure research

insights become actionable policies, marking an important milestone for evidence-based decision making in our education system.”

The consultative session featured brainstorming on research topics and themes, focusing on leveraging PIE’s flagship reports, such as the Pakistan Education Statistics (PES) Report and the National Assessment Test (NAT) Report. The discussions aimed at identifying priority research areas that align with the pressing needs of Pakistan’s education landscape.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya expressed gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions and highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships in advancing educational research and policy discourse.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks and a luncheon.