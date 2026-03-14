Pakistan intercepts Afghan Taliban drones; falling debris injures four: ISPR

Rawalpindi: Four civilians, including two children, were injured after debris from intercepted drones fell in different areas, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to ISPR, the Afghan Taliban launched few rudimentary drones on March 13, 2026, in an attempt to harass the people of Pakistan.

The military’s media wing stated that the drones were intercepted through soft and hard kills, before reaching their intended targets.

However, falling debris from the intercepted drones caused injuries to civilians. Two children were injured in Quetta, while one civilian each was injured in Kohat and Rawalpindi.

ISP said that these attacks were aimed at inducing fear in the public and reflected the terrorist mindset of the Afghan Taliban.

“On one hand, the Afghan Taliban project victimhood to garner global sympathy, while on the other hand they actively target civilians through their terrorist proxies and drones,” the statement said.

The military’s media wing further stated that Pakistan’s people and its armed forces are fully aware of what it called the “true nature and intentions” of the terrorist militia-for-hire that rules Afghanistan.

ISPR also reiterated that Pakistan’s Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq shall continue till the Afghan Taliban address Pakistan’s core concern with respect to terrorism originating from Afghan soil.

“Pakistan’s Armed Forces stand steadfast in the fight against terrorism and its manifestations, including drone attacks by the Afghan Taliban,” the statement added.

It further emphasized that the armed forces will continue to defend the people of Pakistan against terrorists and their facilitators and shall not flinch in the face of such provocations by the Afghan Taliban.