Pakistan wants intra-Afghan talks to resume to achieve political settlement: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday said that it was unfortunate that the intra-Afghan talks have been delayed and urged to restart the negotiation process, ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

In a weekly press briefing, the Foreign Office spokesman said that there is no military solution to the Afghanistan issue and political settlement is the only way forward for all sides in the conflict.

He further said that the withdrawal of the coalition forces is linked to the situation in Afghanistan as the terrorist group currently remains in the neighbouring country. “Pakistan only wants peace in Afghanistan,” Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.



The foreign office spokesman further shared that India was using Afghan soil to conspire against Pakistan and was involved in stoking destabilization in the two countries separated by Durand Line.

“We have presented evidence of Indian involvement in terrorist acts inside Pakistan at the United Nations,” he said adding that RAW and NDS nexus has emerged after the attack on a van carrying Chinese and Pakistani workers on Dasu Dam.

He further rejected remarks of the daughter of the Afghan envoy regarding her alleged abduction and said that all evidence including video footage and other material contradicts her side of the story.

“We want her cooperation in concluding investigations into the matter,” Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.