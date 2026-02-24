Pakistan updates security, verification features on National Identity Cards

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has announced significant updates to the security and verification features of the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), introducing new technical safeguards to enhance authenticity and prevent misuse, ARY News reported.

According to the official notification, fingerprint and iris scans have now been formally included in the rules, while the QR code on smart ID cards issued in Pakistan has been granted legal status as a security and verification feature. The QR code will allow instant offline and online verification, making it a reliable alternative to microchip-based systems.

Authorities said that in case a smart ID card is suspended or cancelled, all associated verification and authentication services will be immediately disabled, further strengthening the national identification system in Pakistan.

The updated rules also include special provisions for senior citizens. Citizens over 60 years of age will be eligible to receive a lifetime valid smart ID card. Additionally, residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will now have specific text printed on their cards as a mandatory requirement.

New smart CNIC samples have been introduced, featuring QR codes and an updated security layout to make them more secure and technically advanced. Officials said these measures are part of broader efforts to modernize the national identity system and ensure secure, verifiable identification for all citizens in Pakistan.