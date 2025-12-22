Pakistani passport: Major updates for aspirants

Pakistan has launched real-time monitoring system for Pakistani passport to provide speedy services to the nationals seeking Green passports.

As per details, the Directorate General of Passports has introduced a new system for application intake, printing, and performance monitoring.

Under the new arrangement, passport applications and deliveries can now be tracked in real time across Pakistan and abroad.

On the instructions of the Director General of Passports, a dedicated monitoring room has been established at headquarters.

Daily operations will be monitored and evaluated through a digitally integrated dashboard. The system will oversee every stage of the passport process, from application submission to final delivery.

The real-time monitoring mechanism will also enable automatic identification of overcrowding at Pakistani passport offices.

In addition, staff performance, passport printing processes, backlog levels, and machinery status will be tracked through an integrated network management system to improve efficiency and transparency.

Under the latest schedule, the fee for a 36-page passport in the normal category is Rs4,500 for five years and Rs6,700 for ten years. Under the urgent category, the fees are Rs7,500 and Rs11,200 respectively.

For a 72-page passport, the normal fee is Rs8,200 for five years and Rs12,400 for ten years, while the urgent fees are Rs13,500 and Rs20,200 respectively.

A 100-page passport will cost Rs9,000 for five years and Rs13,500 for ten years in the normal category. Under urgent processing, the fees will be Rs18,000 and Rs27,000 respectively.