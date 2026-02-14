Pakistan invites Saudi Arabia to invest in M-10 motorway

TURKIYE: The Federal Minister for Communications of Pakistan, Abdul Aleem Khan, has invited Saudi Arabia to invest in the M-10 Motorway during talks with the Transport and Logistics Minister of Saudi Arabia, Saleh Bin Naseer, on the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference held in Istanbul.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in Transport, Maritime Affairs and regional connectivity.

Abdul Aleem emphasised that Pakistan is keen on fostering Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) with Saudi Arabia to modernize its transport sector.

He added that Pakistan aims to expand its land links and trade corridors to become a regional hub. He also highlighted the potential for massive investment in Pakistan’s maritime sector.

The Transport and Logistics Minister of Saudi Arabia, Saleh Bin Naseer Al-Jasser, also expressed interest in closer collaboration, particularly in communications infrastructure.

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s interest, particularly in increasing flight operations to Pakistan and stated that digitalisation and road surveillance were essential components of modern transport systems.

Both Ministers reviewed the ongoing progress in Saudi Arabia’s communications Sector and explored ways to promote cooperation among OIC Member States to strengthen regional trade and connectivity.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Communications was also called upon by the Director General of SESRIC, Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk, a former Turkish Minister for Family and Social Services.

During the meeting, both sides reached discussed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the Agriculture Sector. Discussions were held on the collaboration in the field of Islamic Banking.

The two sides discussed expanding cooperation in agriculture and Islamic banking, and agreed in principle to initiate joint research program and specialised training workshops aimed at strengthening professional expertise and socio-economic development among OIC countries.