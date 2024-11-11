FinMin Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs with Pakistani enterprises

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has invited Turkish firms to enter into mutually beneficial joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts, particularly in the field of Information Technology and agriculture.

He was talking to Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

The Minister said Pakistan could learn from Turkiye’s experience in power sector reforms. He also welcomed Irfan Neziroglu on his diplomatic assignment in Pakistan.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the historical and fraternal bonds and the great potential for enhancing the current volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The Minister also recalled his meeting with Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister, Mehmet Simsek, in Washington last month on the sidelines of the World Bank Group and IMF Annual meetings.

During the meeting, various aspects of historical and longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, particularly the growing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and defense, came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu expressed his appreciation for the economic reforms and the resultant macroeconomic stability in Pakistan.

He assured his full commitment and support for further strengthening the relations between both the nations.