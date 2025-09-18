Pakistan, Iran agree to deepen bilateral agriculture cooperation

TEHRAN: Iran will send a delegation to Pakistan to finalise arrangements for importing corn from Pakistani corn.

It was agreed during a meeting of Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan with Iran’s Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh.

The ministers agreed to deepen bilateral agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to implement decisions taken by the Joint Committee on Agriculture Cooperation.

The Iranian Ministry of Agriculture will dispatch a high-level delegation to Pakistan within the next two weeks to finalise arrangements for the export of Pakistani corn to Iran.

Jam Kamal Khan thanked the Iranian side for enhancing imports of Pakistani rice and meat, according to the statement.

Iran expressed keen interest in undertaking joint studies with Pakistan’s Seed Councils on seed development and production of disease-resistant varieties, to strengthen food security and agricultural innovation in both countries.

A session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC) concluded in Tehran on September 15-16 with the reaffirmation to achieve $10 billion bilateral trade target.