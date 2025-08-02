Pakistan, Iran defence ministers discuss addressing shared security challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, to discuss opportunities for the advancement of Pakistan-Iran defence cooperation, ARY News reported.

The meeting, held in Islamabad, highlighted both nations’ mutual commitment to enhancing regional peace and stability.

According to the official statement of the Ministry of Defence, the two leaders discussed views on mutual interests, including regional security, counterterrorism, and defence engagement.

The discussion focused on the importance of firming bilateral ties through strategic collaboration and mutual respect.

Minister Khawaja Asif emphasised the role of Pakistan-Iran defence cooperation in promoting stability across the region. He highlighted the need for effective defence diplomacy to mitigate potential threats and build trust between other neighbours.

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh expressed thanks for the cordial welcome by the Government of Pakistan and repeated Iran’s desire to establish strong defence relations. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to persevere working together for the prosperity and security of the region.

This meeting discussed recent progress, including Iran’s wider diplomatic engagement in South Asia and its participation in regional forums such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The leaders committed to maintaining momentum in bilateral relations and exploring new mechanisms for a defence alliance.

The repetition of Pakistan-Iran defence cooperation indicates a strategic incorporation focused on promoting peace, stability, and resilience in a region grappling with multifaceted global issues.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in Islamabad as they held preliminary discussions on key substantive issues to be addressed at the leadership level.

Foreign Minister Araghchi is part of the delegation accompanying the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, for his state visit to Pakistan on 2 and 3 August 2025.