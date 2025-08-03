Pakistan , Iran discuss expanding maritime trade via Gwadar-Chabahar route

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Iran on Sunday agreed on connecting the Silk Road and Gwadar to Chabahar Projects for enhancing the regional economic and trade integration.

Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, who accompanied the Iranian President on an official visit to Pakistan, participated in a joint session held with Pakistan’s Federal Ministers for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and Railways Hanif Abbasi, said a release issued here.

During the meeting, Iran expressed interest in joining the Silk Road initiative with Pakistan and China and discussed expanding maritime trade via the Gwadar-Chabahar Route.

The discussions focused on strengthening the longstanding friendly and bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly by enhancing transportation, connectivity network and road infrastructure.

Welcoming the Iranian delegation, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated Iran on his great success and firm stance against Israel, describing it as a matter of pride and solidarity for the entire Muslim World.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan invited the Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development to attend the upcoming Ministerial Conference in Pakistan on October 23-24, which will be hosted by Pakistan and Ministers from 20 countries participating.

The Iranian Minister Farzaneh Sadegh expressed her deep appreciation for Pakistan’s support against Israeli aggression and extended sentiments of goodwill to the people of Pakistan.

The Iranian Minister highlighted the need to increase the number of vehicles operating between Iran and Pakistan and suggested modernizing the current Quetta-Zahedan Route.

Federal Minister Communications Abdul Aleem Khan proposed forming bilateral working groups to accelerate the implementation of agreed initiatives.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan briefed the Iranian delegation on opportunities to expand trade volume and highlighted the significant untapped potential across various sectors. He noted that both countries can serve as viable markets for each other.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to review the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Railway Projects, adding that the Quetta-Zahedan Railway Line would be upgraded and expanded to improve regional connectivity.