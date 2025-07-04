Pak, Iran FMs discuss current developments in region

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday met Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wherein they discussed the current status and developments in the region.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, the two leaders agreed to keep updating each other about any change which may take place, DPM Dar wrote on X.

Two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to strong Pakistan-Iran ties and agreed to continue to cooperate in the areas of mutual interest.

It is worth mentioning here that the prime minister is visiting Azerbaijan to lead Pakistan’s delegation in the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, held on 3-4 July, 2025.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a productive bilateral meeting with the President of Azerbaijan where he congratulated him for hosting the 17th ECO Summit in an exemplary manner.

The prime minister also conveyed his gratitude to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for the gracious hospitality extended to him and his delegation during his recent visit to Lachin, Azerbaijan, from May 27-29, 2025.

The prime minister thanked President Ilham on Azerbaijan’s steadfast support extended to Pakistan during the recent conflict with India. He stated that Pakistan had also extended consistent support to Azerbaijan in challenging times.

The prime minister reaffirmed that the recent interactions between the leadership of both countries had helped in making the relationship ever stronger. He also reiterated his invitation to President Ilham to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.