Pakistan, Iran ink cooperation deals to boost trade cooperation

TEHRAN: Pakistan and Iran on Monday signed different agreements to enhance bilateral trade and cooperation in agriculture sector.

The agreements were signed during the visit of Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain to Iran.

The minister also led the Pakistani delegation at a high-level ministerial meeting in Iran.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer Hussain said Iran has agreed to import large quantities of its rice from Pakistan while obstacles to Pakistani mango exports will also be removed.

The minister said Iran has assured to resolve issues of mango import permits and foreign exchange. He said Iran has also expressed willingness to purchase 60 percent of its meat from Pakistan and import corn.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said Pakistan Agricultural Research Council and Iranian institutions will conduct research cooperation. He said customs clearance will be expedited to promote agricultural trade.

Rana Tanveer Hussian said Pakistan and Iran have agreed to a free trade agreement and a joint committee to meet every six months, has been established to implement the decisions taken during this visit and review progress in this regard.

Pakistan and Iran had signed exchanged twelve agreements and MoUs for promotion of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields during the latter’s President Dr Masoud Pezeshkia’s visit to Pakistan earlier this month.

The agreements and MoUs included cooperation for plant protection and plant quarantine, joint use of Mirjaveh-Taftan border gate, collaboration in science, technology and innovation, cooperation in information and communications technology, exchange programs for culture, art, tourism, youth, mass media and exports, cooperation in meteorology, climatology and related hazards, MoUs on maritime safety and firefighting, judicial assistance in criminal matters, supplemental MoU to an MoU in 2013 related to air services agreement, MoU on recognition of products certification, inspection and testing, tourism cooperation for 2025-27 and joint ministerial statement on the intent to finalize Free Trade Agreement.