Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties across multiple sectors and enhancing cooperation on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The reaffirmation came during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Dr. Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Earlier, DPM Dar received Dr. Larijani at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Iranian official arrived in Islamabad on Monday night for an official visit.

According to Iran’s official news agency IRNA, Dr. Larijani is scheduled to meet Pakistan’s top leadership to review developments in bilateral relations, follow up on joint agreements, and exchange views on regional and international issues, including matters significant to the Islamic world.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Dr. Larijani highlighted Pakistan’s key role in the region, noting that enhanced cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad in various fields “helps calm and peace in the region.”

Before departing for Islamabad, Dr. Larijani wrote in Urdu on his X timeline, describing Pakistan as “a friendly and brotherly country” and recalling how the Iranian people would never forget the support extended by Pakistan during the 12-day war imposed on Iran in mid-June.

He emphasized that as two important and influential countries, Iran and Pakistan consistently prioritize regional peace and security.