Pakistan, Iran to hold bilateral political consultations in Tehran

ISLAMABAD: The 12th round of two-day Pakistan-Iran bilateral political consultations will begin in Tehran over the weekend, the foreign office announced on Thursday.

“The 12th round of Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) will be held in Tehran on 17 and 18 June 2023,” foreign office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said during her weekly news briefing.

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan will lead the Pakistani delegation while Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani will lead the Iranian side.

While reviewing the progress on implementation of decisions of last session, the meeting will review all aspects of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations covering political, economic, trade, investment, border security, education, climate change and culture domains.

The two sides will also hold discussions on regional situation particularly Afghanistan, Kashmir, resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties and regional peace and stability.

The meeting will also discuss progress on institutional frameworks to promote ongoing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The last meeting of the Iran-Pakistan bilateral political consultations was held in Islamabad in October 2021.