Pakistan, Iraq agree to launch ferry service from Gwadar to Umm Qasr Port

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to enhance maritime cooperation and explore new sea routes by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a ferry service between Iraq’s Umm Qasr Port and Pakistan’s Gwadar Port.

The agreement was finalized during a meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and a three-member delegation from the Iraqi Embassy in Islamabad, led by Deputy Head of Mission Abdul Qadir Sulyman Alhimiri.

Welcoming the initiative, Minister Chaudhry described it as “a new chapter” in bilateral relations, highlighting the potential of maritime passenger and cargo links to deepen economic cooperation and facilitate religious travel between the two countries.

The minister noted that Pakistan can help meet Iraq’s demand for potassium sulphate, with a manufacturing facility already operational in the Gwadar Free Zone.

He also sought Iraq’s support for Pakistan’s candidacy in the upcoming International Maritime Organization (IMO) elections. In response, the Iraqi delegation assured its backing.

The IMO is a specialized agency of the United Nations tasked with ensuring the safety, security, and environmental sustainability of international shipping.

“The ferry connection can leverage our shared cultural and religious ties while unlocking new business opportunities,” Minister Chaudhry said, emphasizing the potential for increased port activity and supply chain development under Pakistan’s blue economy strategy.

The ferry initiative comes at a time of rising cross-border religious travel. In 2024, over 88,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Iraq for Ashura observances—an encouraging indicator for establishing regular sea links catering to both pilgrims and traders.

Minister Chaudhry also shared that Pakistan is pursuing similar ferry arrangements with Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. A maritime corridor with Iraq, he said, would complement these efforts and contribute to a broader regional maritime network serving economic and strategic objectives.

To enhance bilateral trade, the minister proposed expanding Pakistani exports to Iraq—particularly medicines, meat, and rice—while facilitating increased imports of Iraqi oil. He noted this could help elevate trade volumes beyond current levels.

In FY 2024, Pakistan’s exports to Iraq stood at $54.29 million, while imports, primarily petroleum products, totaled $145.46 million. Analysts suggest these figures remain modest given the trade potential between the two countries.

Iraqi Deputy Head of Mission Abdulqadir Sulyman Alhimiri expressed strong support for the proposals, describing the maritime sector as a “key enabler” for future collaboration.

Both sides agreed to continue follow-up discussions, with technical teams tasked with conducting feasibility studies and evaluating investment requirements. If implemented, the ferry service could significantly enhance Pakistan–Iraq connectivity, opening new avenues for trade, tourism, and regional integration.

Minister Chaudhry added that the proposed ferry link would not only lower transportation costs and improve logistics but also position Iraq to access wider Asian markets through Pakistan—ultimately strengthening bilateral trade and economic resilience.