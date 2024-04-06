Pakistan-Ireland T20I series tickets sold out

DUBLIN: Tickets for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 international (T20I) series between Pakistan and Ireland have been sold out.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Cricket Ireland confirmed that their home series against Pakistan was a sell-out.

“And that’s a sell out! Thanks for your support. Further men’s and women’s home internationals will be announced shortly,” the cricketing body stated.

And that’s a sell out! Thanks for your support. Further men’s and women’s home internationals will be announced shortly.#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/xy9ECOHLAw — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) April 6, 2024

The Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team will tour Ireland for a three-match T20I series in May 2024. All three matches will be held at Clontarf in Dublin on 10, 12 and 14 May 2024 and will start at 3 PM local time.

The three-match away series will serve as a stepping stone for the Green Shirts to boast their preparations for this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Notably, Pakistan and Ireland are placed in the same group of the mega event and are slated to lock horns on June 16 at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

The Pakistan cricket team participated in a two-week long physical fitness camp, organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, to prepare for the upcoming five-match home T20I series against New Zealand.

New Zealand are slated to reach Pakistan on April 14 for the crucial series, leading to the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup.

Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will host the first three T20Is between Pakistan and New Zealand on 18, 20 and 21 April.

The two sides will then travel to Lahore to lock horns in the remaining two T20Is on 25 and 27 April, respectively.