“Pakistan is involved in a tough fight with terrorists,” says Pentagon

The US Department of Defense expressed condolences over the killing of Pakistani soldiers in a terrorist attack and said that Pakistan is involved in a tough fight with terrorists.

During a press briefing, Pentagon Spokesperson Major General Patrick S. Ryder also mentioned ongoing discussions regarding Pakistan’s requirements for modern American weapons.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the soldiers who were lost. As we have discussed previously, Pakistan faces significant challenges in combating terrorists in the region. The United States and Pakistan have collaborated on counterterrorism efforts in the past and continue to explore avenues for cooperation,” stated Pentagon Spokesperson Major General Patrick S. Ryder.

When asked about the possibility of the United States providing modern American weapons to Pakistan, General Ryder confirmed that discussions on this matter are ongoing.

“I don’t have anything specific to announce at this time. As you know, we maintain a security cooperation relationship with Pakistan, and I am confident that these discussions are addressing Pakistan’s requirements and how the US can provide support,” he remarked.

Regarding any foreign involvement in the assassination attempt on former President Trump, Major General Pat Ryder referred inquiries to Secretary Austin’s recent statement condemning violence, emphasising that such acts have no place in democracy.

For details related to the investigation, he directed further questions to the FBI and the Secret Service.