Pakistan is likely to get $70 bln foreign investment

KARACHI: Following the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Pakistan is expected to get $70 billion as a foreign investment, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir held meetings with business persons and established a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) after which Pakistan is likely to get foreign investment of $70 billion.

The business community, while expressing optimism and positivity, stated that following the army chief’s meeting and establishment of the SIFC, the expectation of $70 billion in foreign investment will put the economy back on track.

According to the business community, the relevant authorities should take immediate steps to reduce the price of electricity and petroleum – similar to the value of dollar – to sail out the general public from financial crisis.

The business community stated that the large-scale foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will not only provide employment opportunities to million of citizens but also increase foreign exchange reserves.