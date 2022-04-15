Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday condemned Israeli forces’ attack on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque that left over 150 injured while hundreds were detained.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said, “this highly condemnable assault on worshippers, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is an egregious violation of all humanitarian norms and human rights laws.”

In recent weeks, Israeli forces killed dozens and injured countless Palestinians in the occupied East Jerusalem and other areas, he said, adding this escalation of violence by Israeli forces in the Palestinian territories is deplorable.

He called upon the international community to take urgent steps to protect innocent Palestinian lives, and uphold international law and principles of the UN Charter.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent and unstinted support for the Palestinian cause. “We support the Palestinian people for the realization of their right to self-determination and other fundamental rights as well as a two-State solution, in accordance with relevant UN and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” he added.

