Pakistan embassy issued 4000 visas to people stranded in Kabul: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul have issued 4000 visas to people including foreign journalists, the World Bank and IMF officials stranded in Afghanistan, citing information minister, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“The embassy of Pakistan actively working to help Pakistanis as well as foreign nationals stranded in Kabul,” Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said here.

“Around 1400 people have been brought to Pakistan including foreign diplomats, media-persons and other people from Kabul,” information minister said.

Kabul embassy has issued around 4000 visas, he said.

“We want peace and stability in Afghanistan and working with other countries for it,” Fawad Chaudhry said. “Pakistan have a pivotal role to play for peace and stability in Afghanistan and we are in touch with all world as well as regional powers for it,” he said.

“It is upto the people of Afghanistan to form a government in the country,” he said.