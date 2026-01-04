KARACHI: Pakistan issued over 5.5 million passports in 2025, according to the detailed statistics released by the immigration and passport office.

According to the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, a total of 5,572,013 passports were issued during 2025, marking the highest number ever recorded in the country’s history within a single year.

The department reported that 3,275,263 passports were issued under the normal category, while 1,839,487 passports were processed in the urgent category. Additionally, 276,789 passports were issued through the fast-track service.

Officials stated that the decision to keep passport offices open round the clock significantly improved efficiency and made the passport issuance process more convenient for citizens.

Pakistan passport online application: Step-by-step guide

The Directorate of Immigration and Passports has facilitated citizens by introducing an online passport application process through the e-Services Portal.

Citizens can now apply for their Pakistan passports online without waiting in long queues.

In a video posted on social media, the Passport Department informed the public that they can visit the official website www.onlinemrp.dgip.gov.pk to submit an online passport renewal application.

The video further explains that if a user already has a registered account, they should click on the login button.

If not, new users must click on the register button, fill out the registration form with all required details, and ensure that the correct mobile number and email address are provided.

After entering the information, users must type in the verification code and click ‘Next’.

A verification link will then be sent to the user’s email. After clicking the link and entering the verification code, registration will be completed.

The user can then log in using their email and password.

Additional details were provided regarding the process of submitting a new application. Users can choose from five available options based on their requirement.

It is important to note that for online Pakistan passport renewal, the passport must have less than one year of validity remaining. Major changes — such as name or occupation updates — are not permitted through the online system.