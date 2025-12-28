PBS issues commodity prices survey for 2025

Islamabad: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has released its commodity price survey for 2025, detailing year-on-year changes in prices across various essential goods.

According to PBS, sugar prices increased by 16.32% over the year. The average price of sugar rose from Rs137.33 per kg to Rs159.74 per kg, while the maximum price recorded Rs229 per kg in 2025.

The cost of a 20-kg bag of wheat flour increased by 22.56%, rising from Rs1,794.93 to Rs2,199.25.

Prices of live broiler chicken increased by 3.8%, from Rs409 per kg to Rs424 per kg.

Beef became 13% more expensive, increasing from Rs1,026 to Rs1,160 per kg, while mutton rose by 7.4%, from Rs1,963 to Rs2,109 per kg.

Gur (jaggery) saw a 12.5% increase, with prices rising from Rs208.16 to Rs210.34 per kg. Bananas also recorded an 11.2% increase, reaching Rs132.43 per dozen from Rs119.05.

Red chilli powder became 10.3% more expensive, rising from Rs320 to Rs352.99 per kg. Egg prices increased by 9.7%, from Rs337.22 to Rs369.96 per dozen.

Among staples, Basmati rice prices rose by 5.5%, from Rs203.34 to Rs214.45 per kg.

Milk prices increased by 3.8%, reaching Rs203.51 per litre from Rs197.04, while yogurt became 3.5% more expensive, rising from Rs231.06 to Rs239.21 per kg.

A 2.5-kg tin of ghee saw a 4.7% increase, with prices rising from Rs1,465.14 to Rs1,533.55. Gas charges increased by 29.85%, while the price of firewood rose by 11.02%.

In contrast, several commodities’s prices dropped during the year. Tomatoes recorded a sharp decline of up to 75%, falling from Rs255.27 to Rs64.02 per kg.

Potatoes became 50% cheaper, dropping from Rs113.08 to Rs56.78 per kg, while garlic prices declined by 38%, from Rs688.64 to Rs425.81 per kg.

Among pulses, moong dal became 1% cheaper, masoor fell by 6.6%, chickpeas (chana) declined by 30%, and mash lentils dropped by 13%.

Onion prices also fell by 29%, from Rs129.13 to Rs91.39 per kg.

PBS also reported that a 190-gram pack of tea became 18% cheaper, while the price of a 14-watt energy saver also declined by 18%. Meanwhile, the price of a matchbox remained unchanged at Rs24.06 throughout the year.