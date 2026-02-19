Pakistan issues demarche to Afghan Taliban over Bajaur attack, says it reserves right to respond

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned the Afghan Deputy Head of Mission and lodged a strong demarche to the Afghan Taliban regime over the February 16, 2026 terrorist attack in Bajaur that claimed the lives of 11 Pakistani soldiers.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Foreign Office said Pakistan condemned in the strongest possible terms the vehicle suicide terrorist attack, followed by a fire raid on Pakistan Military and Law Enforcement Agencies’ post in Bajaur carried out by Fitna al Khwarij / TTP.

The foreign ministry conveyed serious concern that FAK/TTP, whose entire leadership is based in Afghanistan, operates with impunity from Afghan soil.

It reiterated that Pakistan has repeatedly received assurances from the Afghan Taliban regime, but, regrettably, with no visible or concrete actions against the TTP.

According to the statement, the Afghan Taliban regime was urged to take immediate, concrete and verifiable measures against all terror groups operating from its territory, including their leadership, the FO spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said that the Afghan Taliban regime has also been categorically informed that Pakistan reserves the right to respond and eliminate any Khwarij belonging to FAK group along with their affiliates, wherever they are located, to ensure the safety of its soldiers, civilians and territorial boundaries.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that 12 terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna Al-Khwarij were killed, and 11 security personnel were martyred in an attack on a joint security check post in Bajaur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the ISPR, on 16 February 2026, a cowardly terrorist attack was attempted on security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) joint check post in Bajaur by Khwarij.

The assailants sought to breach the check post’s security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Pakistan’s security forces, ISPR noted.

Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, the valiant troops engaged the fleeing khwarij with precision, eliminating twelve khwarij.

The ISPR noted that the attackers, in their desperation, rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall. The blast’s impact caused the infrastructure at the check post to collapse, resultantly eleven brave sons of soil being rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embracing Shahadat.