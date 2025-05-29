Pakistan issues first blockchain-based HPC license to Higgs Computing

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) has issued the country’s first-ever license for Blockchain-Based High Performance Computing (HPC) to Higgs Computing Limited.

The move is supported by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and marks a major leap toward positioning Pakistan as a regional tech hub.

The initiative is also backed by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and the State Bank of Pakistan, aiming to attract significant investment in emerging technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data.

According to officials, the licensed data center, powered by 7 megawatts of electricity, is expected to generate between $1.5 million and $2 million annually in foreign exchange earnings, providing a much-needed boost to Pakistan’s economy.

The project is also being hailed as a strategic use of surplus electricity, converting underutilized energy resources into economic value. By integrating blockchain technology, the data center is expected to enhance transparency, efficiency, and data security in computing processes.

Industry experts view this as a pivotal step toward digital transformation, with potential long-term benefits for tech innovation, job creation, and export-oriented services in Pakistan’s growing IT sector.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) Chief Executive Officer Bilal Bin Saqib has announced Pakistan’s first government-led Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, ARY News reported.

During a keynote address at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Bilal Bin Saqib made the announcement.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. Saqib expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in easing recent India-Pakistan tensions and supporting cryptocurrency adoption, crediting U.S. policies as inspiration for Pakistan’s move.