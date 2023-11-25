Pakistan issues guidelines for Afghanistan flights

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for flights originating from Afghanistan and entering Pakistan’s airspace, ARY News reported.

Under the new directives, all flights entering Pakistani airspace from Afghanistan are required to provide a minimum of 15 minutes advance notice.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also issued a frequency for flights entering from Afghanistan to Pakistan which will provide guidance to flights.

Moreover, the aviation authority alerted the Afghanistan-bound flights stating that such flights to enter at their own risk.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operation resumed toinabul on September 13, 2021.

The civil aviation authority of Afghanistan had granted permission to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to land at the Kabul airport.

The PIA spokesperson had said in a statement that the national carrier completed the preparations for the Kabul flight operation in which Airbus 320 aircraft will be used.