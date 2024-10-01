Pakistan issues new policy for citizens travelling abroad on visit visas

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) have introduced a new policy aimed at preventing Pakistani citizens from overstaying illegally in foreign countries.

As part of this initiative, visit visa holders are now required to book return tickets on the same airline.

This measure was introduced to curb the practice of individuals traveling abroad on visit visas with no intention of returning to Pakistan.

Key requirements of new policy:

Mandatory Return Ticket: Visit visa holders must book a return ticket on the same airline to be allowed to board their flight.

Visit visa holders must book a return ticket on the same airline to be allowed to board their flight. Same PNR Number : Round-trip tickets must have the same Passenger Name Record (PNR) number.

: Round-trip tickets must have the same Passenger Name Record (PNR) number. Airline Compliance: The FIA and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority have directed airlines to refrain from issuing boarding passes to passengers who do not meet these requirements.

The new policy specifically focuses on Pakistani citizens traveling to popular destinations such as Dubai, Malaysia, Bangkok, and other countries on visit visas.

Authorities will closely monitor these routes to prevent individuals from slipping away and staying illegally in the host country.

The government’s primary objective is to ensure that Pakistani citizens comply with visa regulations and do not engage in illegal activities abroad.

The FIA and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority have begun notifying airlines of the new policy, and it is expected to be strictly enforced.

Travelers are advised to ensure they meet the requirements before booking their flights to avoid any issues during check-in or boarding.