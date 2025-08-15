SBP issues Rs75 coin to commemorate ‘Marka-e-Haq’

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday announced the issuance of a commemorative coin of Rs75 denomination titled Marka-e-Haq in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

The federal government authorised the release of the Rs75 coin to honour the valour of Pakistan’s armed forces during Marka-e-Haq and to mark the national occasion with dignity. The coin will be available at the exchange counters of all field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from August 15, 2025, the central bank said in a statement.

The 30-millimetre nickel-brass coin weighs 13.5 grams. Its reverse side features the inscription “MARKA-E-HAQ” in Urdu script and “2025” in numerals at the centre. Around the upper periphery, the words “PAKISTAN HAMESHA ZINDABAD” are inscribed, accompanied by images of two fighter aircraft, a naval ship, and a Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MRLS).

The obverse side depicts the traditional crescent and star, with the waxing crescent moon and a five-pointed star in a rising position. Along the periphery, the words “ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN” are inscribed in Urdu script. Below the crescent, between two upward-curved wheat sprigs, appears the year of issuance “2025.” The denomination “75” in bold numerals and the word “Rupia” in Urdu are placed on either side of the crescent and star.