Pakistan issues travel advisory for Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria

The Pakistan government has issued travel advisory urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria due to Iran-Israel escalation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Pakistani nationals currently residing in these countries to remain extremely cautious.

Citizens of Pakistan were also urged to limit movement and avoid all unnecessary travel within those territories.

The advisory specifically directed citizens to stay in close contact with their nearest Pakistani embassies for assistance and up-to-date information.

The directive comes amid rising regional tensions, particularly involving Iran and Israel, which have affected security dynamics across several Middle Eastern nations.

The Pakistan Foreign Office asserted that the advisory is a precautionary measure to protect Pakistani nationals and ensure their safety during the current volatile situation.

Israel and Iran’s air war entered a second week on Friday and European officials sought to draw Tehran back to the negotiating table after President Donald Trump said any decision on potential U.S. involvement would be made within two weeks.

Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying it aimed to prevent its longtime enemy from developing nuclear weapons. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel. It says its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Israeli air attacks have killed 639 people in Iran, said the Human Rights Activists News Agency. Those killed include the military’s top echelon and nuclear scientists. Israel has said at least two dozen Israeli civilians have died in Iranian missile attacks.