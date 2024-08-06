Pakistan issues travel advisory for Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for Pakistani nationals, advising them to not travel to Lebanon amid growing fears of a full-blown war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

“In view of recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region, all Pakistanis were advised to avoid travel to Lebanon till further notice,” the MoFA spokesperson said in a statement.

“All Pakistani nationals presently residing in Lebanon are advised to leave Lebanon while the commercial flights remain available. Those staying in Lebanon are advised to exercise extreme caution especially with regard to vulnerable areas,” the spokesperson added.

They were also requested to remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut on the following contact numbers: Cell/Whatsapp: +961-81669488 +961-81815104, Email: [email protected]

Meanwhile, five other countries also called on their nationals to leave Lebanon amid growing tensions with Israel.

Concern is rising that the Middle East could tip into full-blown war following Hezbollah’s vows to avenge military commander Fuad Shukr’s killing, and Iran’s anger over the assassination in Tehran last week of the head of Palestinian group Hamas Ismail Haniyeh.

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the group would wait for the right moment to respond but did not hint on its form or timing.

All international attempts at persuading Hezbollah not to retaliate were futile, he said.

“Whatever the consequences, the resistance will not let these Israeli attacks pass by,” he said in a televised address to mark one week since the assassination of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

“Our response, God willing, will be strong, effective and impactful.”

Members and supporters of Hezbollah gathered to watch the speech in a southern suburb of Beirut. Just before his speech began, Israeli warplanes swooped low over the Lebanese capital, setting off a series of sonic booms that rattled windows across the city and sent people ducking for cover.