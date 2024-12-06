Pakistan issues travel advisory for Syria

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday warned its citizens against unnecessarily travelling to Syria amid the ongoing conflict between rebels and Syrian government, ARY News reported.

“In view of the recent developments and evolving situation in Syria, Pakistan nationals are advised to avoid unnecessary travel or visit to Syria until the situation improves,” the Foreign Office said in a travel advisory.

It added that those currently in Syria are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus.

The Foreign Office also provided contact details through which the embassy can be approached. Cell/Whatsapp: +963 987 127 822; +963 990 138 972; Email: [email protected].

Read More: Russia, US clash at UN over escalation in Syria fighting

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan has reaffirmed its desire for cooperative relations with all its neighbours, including India.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has consistently advocated constructive engagement and result oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

She, however, said the political will to resolve disputes and differences through dialogue seems lacking on India’s part. Zahra Baloch said Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence, emphasising it wants peace and stability in the region.

She said Pakistan has been acting in a responsible manner notwithstanding the difficulties in bilateral relations. She said the eastern neighbour should create conducive environment for advancement of peace and dialogue, and resolution of longstanding disputes.