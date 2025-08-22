Pakistan issues verified Umrah tour operators’ list, Check here

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday released the official list of verified Umrah tour operators for the year 2025–26 (1447 AH).

According to the ministry, agreements of 53 Umrah companies from across the country have been attested in the first phase. The verification aims to safeguard pilgrims from fraud, scams, and financial losses.

The approved operators belong to various cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar, and have undergone a strict scrutiny process to ensure they meet government standards.

Ministry spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt urged intending pilgrims to book their Umrah packages only through verified operators.

The spokesperson added that the attested list is valid for one year (1447 AH). He urged other Umrah companies to complete the process of their documentation and agreements in accordance with ministry regulations.

The verified list of Umrah operators has been uploaded to the official Ministry of Religious Affairs website for public access.

Click here to download the list in PDF.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday announced that over 114,500 applications have been received so far under the Government Hajj Scheme 2026, with only around 3,500 seats still available.

According to Ministry Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, designated banks have been directed to continue accepting applications until the remaining quota is filled.

He urged intending pilgrims to submit their applications at the nearest nominated bank branches without delay, warning that “the process will close immediately once the last 3,500 seats are taken.”