Pakistan issues visas to 94 Indian pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 94 visas to Indian pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from January 5th to 15th.

On the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey.

He further stated that Pakistan remains committed to preserving scared religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

In November, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued over 3000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Pakistan.

In a post on the High Commission’s social media platform X, Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich also extended his heartfelt felicitations and wished the pilgrims a fulfilling yatra.

The development came after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced a significant relaxation of visa rules for Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan. Starting immediately, Sikh pilgrims will no longer have to pay visa fees and can obtain their visas within half an hour.

Welcoming a group of 44 American Sikhs, Naqvi highlighted the ease of travel for US citizens, who can get visas on arrival and make multiple visits to Pakistan without any hassle. He also mentioned that citizens of the UK and Canada can easily obtain visas through a simplified online process.