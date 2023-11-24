27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, November 24, 2023
Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak’s birthday celebrations

Pakistan has issued around 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India enabling them to attend the 554th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak scheduled to be held in Pakistan from November 25 to December 4, 2023.

During the visit, the pilgrims, inter alia, would go to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib, according to a press release issued by the high commission.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in India Aizaz Khan extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a safe journey.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

Every year, a large number of Sikh Yatrees from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions.

Pakistan has a rich Sikh heritage and culture with several holy places of the religion in the country.

