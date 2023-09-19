34.9 C
Pakistan's IT, banking sectors 'using' Indian products

Aleem Malik
By Aleem Malik
Aleem Malik is ARY News correspondent for power division, water resources, ministry of commerce and other business-related issues

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has cautioned the ministries, and divisions after it emerged that Pakistan’s Information Technology sector, fintech and banking sector are using Indian-made products, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting sources. 

The use of Indian-made products is posing a direct threat of Indian interference in Pakistan’s IT sector.

After the revelation, the caretaker federal government dispatched letters to federal ministries, divisions, and provinces, recommending the discontinuation of the use of Indian products in these correspondences.

The use of Indian products poses a threat to vital information in the Pakistani banking sector, the sources said and added there is a concern about the misuse of data and personal information due to the presence of malware.

Read more: ECP’s website faces cyber attack, security alert issued

The government has advised users to avoid the use of Indian-origin artificial intelligence products. The above sectors have been advised to consult with the Pakistan Software Export Board for alternative products.

In July, the ECP’s website was targeted in a cyber attack. Following the attack, security alerts were issued, instructing the officers affiliated with the election commission to ignore unknown emails.

