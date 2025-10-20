Pakistan’s IT exports cross $1 bln mark in a single quarter for the first time

KARACHI: Pakistan’s information technology (IT) exports have surpassed the $1 billion mark in a single quarter for the first time in the country’s history, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2025–26, IT exports reached a record $1.057 billion, reflecting a 20 percent increase compared to the same period last year. From July to September, exports rose from $877 million to $1.057 billion, showing strong growth momentum in the sector.

Officials attributed the impressive performance to the expansion of Pakistani IT companies into Gulf and European markets, along with favorable government policies and initiatives under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

In September 2025 alone, monthly IT exports hit a record $366 million, the SBP reported.

Industry experts said that Pakistani IT firms are increasingly focusing on enterprise resource planning (ERP), automation systems, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, contributing to higher global demand.

Freelancers from Pakistan are also playing a key role, earning valuable foreign exchange by completing international projects through major global platforms.

The training of young IT professionals and institutional capacity-building programs are creating new employment opportunities and helping sustain export growth.

Following this strong first-quarter performance, Pakistan’s total IT exports are expected to exceed $4 billion by the end of the fiscal year, while the government’s target of $5 billion under the “Uraan Pakistan” (Soaring Pakistan) initiative is being termed achievable.

