Pakistan’s IT sector maintains upward momentum with 17% annual growth

Pakistan’s IT exports reached 386 million dollars in October 2025, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

As per report shared by the State Bank IT exports recorded a 17 per cent year-on-year increase, along with a 5 per cent rise compared with the previous month. The average monthly IT exports over the past year stood at 332 million dollars.

In Karachi, the central bank’s data indicated that total IT exports from July to October surged by 20 pe rcent, reaching 1.4 billion dollars.

For the current fiscal year, the government has set an IT export target of 5 billion dollars, while the previous year’s IT exports amounted to 3.8 billion dollars.

Industry experts described the figure as the highest monthly performance in the past 12 months.

In September 2025 alone, monthly IT exports hit a record $366 million, the SBP reported.

Industry experts said that Pakistani IT firms are increasingly focusing on enterprise resource planning (ERP), automation systems, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, contributing to higher global demand.

Freelancers from Pakistan are also playing a key role, earning valuable foreign exchange by completing international projects through major global platforms.

The training of young IT professionals and institutional capacity-building programs are creating new employment opportunities and helping sustain export growth.