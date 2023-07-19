Pakistan, Italy agree for strategies to prevent cross-border crimes

Pakistan and Italy have agreed to strengthen cooperation between their interior ministries for implementing better strategies and measures to prevent cross-border crimes.

The understanding was reached during a meeting of Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in Islamabad.

In a meeting, both leaders expressed a shared commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and fostering stronger ties.

Italian Ambassador expressed sorrow and regret over the tragic Greek ship incident during the meeting. The Interior Minister describes the loss of valuable lives of Pakistanis as an extremely mournful event.

The Interior Minister emphasized that there will be no tolerance for the perpetrators involved and strict actions are being taken against them.

He urged European countries not to provide any shelter to those who have illegally entered, but instead, to repatriate them to their respective countries.

Italian Ambassador assures Interior Minister of swift resolution of visa issues faced by Pakistanis. The Ambassador acknowledges the commendable role of the Pakistani community in Italy.