Pakistan, Italy agree to finalise formal agreement to stop human trafficking

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Italy on Friday agreed to finalise a formal agreement to stop human trafficking between the two countries, ARY News reported.

The understanding was reached during meeting between Ambassador of Italy Marilina Armellin and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad today.

The Minister directed the authorities concerned to finalise the agreement at the earliest as the two sides also agreed to adopt a common policy to stop illegal entry of Pakistanis to Italy.

Besides, the meeting discussed proposal to give sister city status to Milan and Islamabad.

The Minister told the Italian ambassador that a countrywide crackdown is underway against human trafficking and the government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against the trafficking mafia.

He said only skilled manpower from Pakistan will be sent to Italy through legal means.

The Ambassador appreciated the steps taken by Pakistan to stop human trafficking and assured of her all possible cooperation in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistani authorities launched an investigation to find alleged traffickers after a boat carrying nearly 200 people – 20 of them Pakistanis – drowned near the southern Italian coast, killing at least 63.

The boat had set sail from the port of Izmir in western Turkey towards the end of last week. Rescuers said most of the migrants came from Afghanistan, with others from Pakistan, Iran, Somalia and Syria.

The boat hit rocks and broke up in heavy seas near the town of Steccato di Cutro on the toe of Italy.