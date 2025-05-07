Pakistan, Italy reaffirm strengthening bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Italian Minister of Interior Matteo Piantedosi had a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr to have discussion on Pakistan-Italy bilateral cooperation in security, migration, and economic development.

Pakistani key official personnel attended the meeting, including Interior Minister Senator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Ch Salik Hussain, and Minister of State for Interior Senator Muhammad Tallal Chaudhary.

President Asif Ali Zardari highlighted Pakistan’s promise to consolidate Pakistan-Italy bilateral cooperation across different sectors.

President Zardari also condemned recent military aggression by India, which made innocent civilians its target and exposed a risk to regional stability.

The Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the Indian attack and assured Pakistan that Italy would raise concerns at the international level.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to fighting against human trafficking and terrorism, with Italy promising further association in security and counter-narcotics efforts.

The meeting also highlighted the economic potential between the two nations, with Italy recognising the contributions of the 160,000-strong Pakistani migration in its development.

To simplify legal migration and labour movement, President Asif Zardari witnessed the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding, expected to curb illegal migration and create opportunities for skilled Pakistani workers in Italy.

Pakistan and Italy have decided to establish a Joint Working Group to develop Pakistan-Italy bilateral cooperation and a unified strategy against narcotics and organised crime.

Italy reiterated its commitment to counter-terrorism and border security, with plans to send a delegation to Pakistan for additional discussions.

