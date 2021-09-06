Pakistan, Italy agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Italy have agreed to work closely to further strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres, ARY News reported.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio at Foreign Office here in Islamabad, said Foreign Office in a press statement.

According to details, delegation-level talks between the two countries took place at the Foreign Office in Islamabad. The Pakistani delegation was led by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi while the Italian delegation was led by his counterpart Luigi Di Maio.

In the meeting, Foreign Minister Qureshi shared Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Stressing the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region, he highlighted the country’s efforts for regional peace, security and stability.

He emphasized the importance of stabilizing the security situation in Afghanistan, preserving the peace, and preventing any mass exodus of Afghans as refugees.

In the bilateral context, Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Italy and affirmed the desire to further expand mutual cooperation in all fields.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanked Pakistan for supporting Italy’s evacuation efforts and also noted the important role of Pakistan in support of efforts for regional peace and stability.

He also expressed Italy’s resolve to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors including trade, investments, energy, higher education and people-to-people exchanges.