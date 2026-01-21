Pakistan accepts invitation to join 'Board of Peace' for sustainable Gaza peace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the International Board of Peace, aimed at achieving sustainable peace in Gaza, the Foreign Office spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, Pakistan’s participation is being undertaken under the Gaza peace framework in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2803. The government expressed hope that the Board of Peace would play a pivotal role in securing a permanent ceasefire, facilitating increased humanitarian assistance, and advancing post-conflict reconstruction in Gaza.

The Foreign Office reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for the reconstruction of Gaza and meeting the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people. Pakistan also reiterated its full support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

Restating its long-standing position, Pakistan emphasized its commitment to a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, with an independent Palestinian state and Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.

The spokesperson noted that Pakistan expects the establishment of the Board’s framework to lead to concrete steps toward implementing a lasting ceasefire, expanding humanitarian aid delivery, and initiating practical measures for Gaza’s reconstruction. The Foreign Office expressed optimism that these efforts would contribute meaningfully to fulfilling the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Pakistan also stressed its intention to play a constructive and proactive role as a member of the Board of Peace to achieve these objectives. The decision to join the Board followed an invitation extended by the President of the United States to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the spokesperson confirmed.

The move from Pakistan comes after Turkey expressed its consent to join the International Board of Peace, becoming a key member supporting sustainable peace in Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to sign the Board of Peace agreement on January 22 in Switzerland, marking Turkey’s formal commitment to the initiative.

Highlighting Turkey’s active diplomatic role in promoting global peace, the Foreign Minister noted that the move reflects the country’s ongoing efforts to support stability in conflict regions. The spokesperson added that high-level consultations on peace and stability are expected during the upcoming Davos Forum, reinforcing Turkey’s engagement with international stakeholders on humanitarian and diplomatic solutions for Gaza.