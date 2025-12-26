Pakistan, Jordan reaffirm defence cooperation 

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordan Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Ahmed A. Al Huneiti, called on Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and prospects for further strengthening bilateral defence and military cooperation.

The visiting dignitary praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and commended their contributions to regional peace and stability.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening defence ties with Jordan and underscored the importance of close collaboration to effectively address evolving security challenges.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to further enhance military-to-military cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir attended the Christmas celebrations at Christ Church in Rawalpindi, joining the Christian community in commemorating the joyous occasion, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, he extended heartfelt Christmas greetings and best wishes for peace, harmony and prosperity to the community.

Paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Field Marshal highlighted the Founder’s vision of equality, freedom and religious tolerance, emphasising the protection of minority rights as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s ideology.