CJP chairs emergency meeting as judiciary adopts cost-cutting measures

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s judiciary has decided to adopt nationwide austerity and energy-saving measures, including a four-day working week in higher courts, in view of the expected shortage of petroleum products and rising global energy costs, ARY News reported.

The decisions were taken during an emergency meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Under the new policy, the Federal Shariat Court and all high courts will operate on a four-day working week from Monday to Thursday. District courts across the country will also function at full capacity from Monday to Thursday.

However, limited judicial and administrative activities will continue on Fridays and Saturdays in cases requiring urgent attention.

As part of austerity measures, the monthly limit of petrol, oil and lubricants (POL) for judges of the Federal Shariat Court and high courts has been reduced by 50 percent. The POL quota for judicial officers has also been cut by 25 percent.

The statement added that no additional protocol or security vehicles would be provided during movement in high-security zones. However, security arrangements for judges and judicial officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will continue in line with the prevailing security situation.

To reduce travel and save fuel, the judiciary has also decided to encourage the use of video-link facilities for court proceedings. High courts and district courts will facilitate remote appearances through video links wherever possible.

The committee also approved the introduction of a rotational attendance system for court staff to further reduce operational costs.

According to the statement, the measures are aimed at conserving fuel, cutting expenditures and ensuring the efficient use of available resources.

The judiciary emphasised that despite these steps, the provision of justice across the country will continue without disruption.