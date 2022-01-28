Pakistan jumps 14 points on internet network residency index

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has improved its ranking in the internet network residency index (NRI) after the country jumped 14 points on the global index in 2021, ARY NEWS reported.

In a written message submitted to the National Assembly by Federal Ministry for Information and Technology, it was shared that Pakistan jumped 14 points on the internet network residency index (NRI) after its ranking was moved up to 97 in 2021 from 111 in 2020.

It further shared that with regard to prices of mobile phones, Pakistan is ranked 65 while on adopting new technologies, the country is ranked 68th.

With regard to active mobile subscribers globally, Pakistan is ranked 9th on the list.

In 2021, the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications approved the allocation of funds for the Universal Service Fund (USF) projects for high-speed internet services and contracts for next-generation broadband.

The approval was given in the 77th meeting of the Board of Directors of Universal Service Fund (USF) chaired by IT secretary Dr Sohail Rajput today. The board approved the USF’s budget worth approximately Rs18 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Four USF projects worth approximately Rs2.14 billion have been approved by the board to provide high-speed internet services to approximately 2.2 million people in un-served and under-served areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

Moreover, the contracts of next-generation broadband were awarded to two mobile companies and an Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

